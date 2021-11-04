Ottawa police identify suspect accused of stealing several chains
Ottawa police investigators have identified a suspect accused of stealing chains from two businesses last month.
Police say the thefts happened on Oct. 14 and 15.
On Oct. 14, the man walked into a business on Carling Avenue near Woodroffe around 11:30 a.m. and asked for help finding an expensive chain. When an employee showed him the chain, he grabbed it and fled on foot, according to police.
The next day, he went to a business at Place d’Orleans mall and asked for help finding a gold chain. He was shown several, allegedly grabbed them from the clerk, and fled on foot, police said.
He was later seen getting into an older black Hyundai.
In a statement late Thursday, police said the suspect has been identified and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
