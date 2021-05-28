Ottawa police identify two men killed in shooting at Alta Vista strip mall

Ottawa police continue to search for suspects in an evening shooting in a packed parking lot in Ottawa's Alta Vista ward that left two men dead, and another in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are also looking into a vehicle parked at a west end trail that may be linked to Ottawa's latest homicides.

Police say multiple shots were fired in the parking lot in the Alta Vista Shopping Centre on Alta Vista Drive at 6:40 p.m. Friday. The mall includes a Tim Hortons and a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The victims have been identified as Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27, both of Ottawa. The third victim, whose injuries were described as non-life threatening, has not been identified. He is in stable condition.

Police provided no other update about the investigation in a media release Saturday morning.

Businesses in the Alta Vista Shopping Centre remained close Saturday morning while police continued the investigation into the shooting. Store owners tell CTV News Ottawa they were allowed to reopen Saturday afternoon, when officers removed yellow police tape and cleared the scene.

Two cruisers were seen parked along the Sarsaparilla Trail on Old Richmond Road, near Hunt Club Road, at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday. An officer told CTV News Ottawa investigators were looking into a vehicle parked in the area that they believe is linked to the shooting.

The daylight shooting has left residents concerned for their safety.

"I heard a noise, like a bang," said Diana John, who lives across the street from the mall.

John said she had left her car parked in the plaza parking lot while contractors worked in her driveway. John's car remained in the parking lot late Friday evening as police continued to look for answers and for suspects.

"To be happening here in this parking lot, I’ve never seen it before," said John.

There was a large police presence in the Alta Vista area Friday evening.

One person told CTV News Ottawa, "This is getting really scary to neighbours."

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police say investigators are looking for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1220, ext. 5493.

Alta Vista Coun. Jean Cloutier tweeted Friday night that he was "terribly saddened" to learn of the shooting in his community. He encouraged residents to contact the Distress Centre of Ottawa if they needed to talk to someone.

This is the second homicide investigation in Ottawa this week.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Drive in the Gloucester neighbourhood. The victim was identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf.

Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.