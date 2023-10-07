Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel

Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the surprise attack, which drew condemnation from around the world, including in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre both condemned Hamas as terrorists. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said "terrorism and violence solve nothing," and called for all hostages to be released.

The attack came during the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah.

"We are witnessing one of the most horrendous, murderous terrorist attacks," said Israeli ambassador-designate to Canada, Iddo Moed. "Some of those shot were on their way to synagogue with their families."

In a post on social media, Ottawa police said the attack in Israel has an impact on the community here in Canada's capital.

"We have increased police presence in areas of religious significance including synagogues and mosques," police said. "We are also reaching out to community partners to ensure they know we are here to support them."

Police also vowed that hate crimes would not be tolerated and would be fully investigated. According to OPS data, there were 221 reported hate-motivated incidents in the city in the first half of 2023, with Jewish residents being the most commonly targeted.

Today's attack on Israel has an impact on our own community in Ottawa. We have increased police presence in areas of religious significance including synagogues and mosques.



We are also reaching out to community partners to ensure they know we are here to support them.

Hate…

The RCMP said it is not aware of any specific threats toward Jewish Canadians, but it is working with policing partners in Canada and abroad to keep citizens safe.

Outside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre, local resident Jessica Cohn said her husband's family lives in Israel.

"We just feel sick to our stomachs. This is a different war," she said. "We're sad. My husband is at home and he can't go about our day-to-day. You just feel this emptiness and you want to help, but we're far away."

Cohn said her in-laws are are sheltering, but some family members are being recruited into military service.

"His cousins have been called up to go and serve," she said. "That's the reality of living there; things change in a second."

Richard Marceau, with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, says he is keeping a close eye on developments.

"One of my sons lives in Israel now," he said. "I tried every means to reach him. Thank God he is safe."

Local politicians in Ottawa have joined in to condemn the attack. Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine, and Ottawa South Liberal MPP John Fraser are among those who posted condemnations to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Several provincial politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, also condemned the attacks.

I'm joining my fellow elected officials in condemning this shocking and horrific attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas. Israel will and must defend itself, which will only lead to more violence. The world must join in condemning the actions of Hamas.

Terror attacks like the one carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians this morning are vile and must be unequivocally condemned. Apart from the human carnage they cause, they are also counter productive to Canada’s goal of a two state solution.

I strongly condemn

this morning’s terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence against civilians are abhorrent and must be put to an end.



Our family’s thoughts are with those affected by this heinous act both in Israel and here at home.

--With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.