Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a collision at Somerset Street W and Bronson Avenue that occured Tuesday evening. 

A bicycle could be seen beyond the police tape on scene. 

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. 

More to come... 

Somerset St W/Bronson Ave closed in both directions due to a collision. Officers are on scene. Duration unknown. Please avoid the area at this time. @Ottawa_Traffic

— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 28, 2021
