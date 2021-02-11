A person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa police responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhouise Street, near George Street, Thursday afternoon.
Police say a person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
Police continue to investigate.
Road closures are in effect in the vicinity, please avoid the area.