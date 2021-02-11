A person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa police responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhouise Street, near George Street, Thursday afternoon.

Police say a person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Police continue to investigate.

Ottawa Police responding to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhousie Street. A person suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect in custody.



Road closures are in effect in the vicinity, please avoid the area. #Ottnews