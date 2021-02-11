An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa police responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhouise Street, near George Street, Thursday afternoon. 

Police say a person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Police continue to investigate.

Road closures are in effect in the vicinity, please avoid the area. #Ottnews

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 11, 2021