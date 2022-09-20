iHeartRadio

Ottawa police investigate evening gunshots

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots Monday night.

Officers were called to Montreal Road and Brittany Drive at 7:45 p.m. and found shell casings in the area.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots.

No one was reported hurt.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

