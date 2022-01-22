Ottawa police investigate fatal stabbing in Vanier

Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is wanted on a charge of second degree murder after a man died in a stabbing in Vanier.

The investigation continues into the early morning homicide in the 200 block of Hannah Street, near Montreal Road Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics responding to a call at about 6:20 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds. Police say he died from his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jayco Partridge, 40.

Just before 1 p.m., police said the Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help to locate Devon Wynne, 28.

"He is wanted for second degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred this morning in the 200 block of Hannah Street," said police on Twitter.

If you locate Wynne, call 911. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 5493.

Residents tell CTV News Ottawa the home where the stabbing occurred on Hannah Street was a rental unit that's been home to several different tenants in the past few years.

Police had closed Montreal Road between Olmstead Road and the Vanier Parkway as part of the investigation into the murder.

Police initially said they were investigating a stabbing death in the 200 block of Montreal Road.

This is Ottawa's second homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill

Updates to Follow.