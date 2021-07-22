Police identify victim in Nepean stabbing death

Ottawa police say a 25-year-old man is the victim of a homicide in Nepean overnight.

Police were called to a home on Sherry Lane around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man stabbed to death.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Avery Houghton. No other details have been released.

One neighbour said officers were going door-to-door on the usually quiet street, asking residents whether they had heard or seen anything suspicious overnight.

“I did hear a vehicle in the middle of the night going really fast, so fast that it woke me up,” neighbour Mirna Chapman told CTV News Ottawa.

Bob Keeler’s family was awoken in the middle of the night by a knock at the door from police asking if they had seen anything.

“This is a quiet neighbourhood and things like that just don’t happen,” he said.

Police told CTV News Ottawa Thursday morning that officers with the Homicide Unit will not grant interviews to discuss the latest homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the 11th homicide in Ottawa in 2021.

- with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa