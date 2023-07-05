Ottawa police investigate shooting incidents

Ottawa Police are investigating after a man arrived at the Ottawa Hospital's general campus with a gunshot wound 20 minutes after the service received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the Gloucester area Tuesday night.

Ottawa Police announced in a tweet Wednesday that officers responded to the area of Ogilvie Road and City Park Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday but found no victims or shell casings in the area.

Police said 20 minutes later a 23-year-old arrived at the General with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Ottawa Police said Wednesday they are being investigated as two separate incidents at this time.

Anyone with information or cell phone footage is asked to call the Guns and Gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).