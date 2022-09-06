Ottawa police investigate shooting with critical injuries in Blossom Park area
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Blossom Park area late Monday.
In a tweet, police said two victims were found with gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. in the 2900-block of Bank Street between Rosebella Avenue and Lester Road.
One of the victims is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The condition of the second victim was not immediately announced.
No other details have been released at this time.
This comes just over a week after a weekend that saw several shootings, including one in the ByWard Market that injured at least four people.
September 5th 11:30 pm, officers attended the 2900 block of Bank Street in response to a shooting.
Two victims have been identified with gunshot wounds.
One is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is underway. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/SKQyjwqLHG
-
