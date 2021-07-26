Ottawa police investigating stabbing death of 19-year-old man downtown

A Nova Scotia man who recently moved to the capital for work has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the death of Eric Hewer, 19, following a double-stabbing Monday night.

Police responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Metcalfe and Albert streets at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Two people were found with stab wounds at the scene and transported to hospital.

Police say Hewer died in hospital from his injuries.

The second victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests in connection to the homicide.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Hewer and to support his mother Terri said he had just arrived in Ottawa to start a new job. The post said Hewer was out celebrating his new job and his 19th birthday.

Shadan Simmons, a coworker and friend of Hewer’s says the 19-year-old had a “huge heart” and that he was “always making everyone smile, always there for his friends, a good soul.”



David Monaghan, who knew Hewer in Nova Scotia described Hewer as “a good friend, a real friend.”

“He always made everyone around him smile and brought nothing but joy into everyone’s life,” Monaghan added.

Cody Cromwell, a 22-year-old from Nova Scotia was the other victim in the stabbing.

Cromwell’s father, Tommy Cromwell tells CTV News his son is recovering in hospital.

He says the two young men moved to Ottawa this spring to better themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the 12th homicide of 2021 in Ottawa.

Last Thursday, Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, of Ottawa died after being stabbed in a home on Sherry Lane.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigating the stabbing death of a man near the corner of Metcalfe Ave. and Albert St at about 8:45 pm. tonight. A second person was also injured and taken to hospital. @OttawaPolice

There will be road closures in the area Metcalfe street between Slater and Queen for a Police Operation please avoid the area. #ottawapolice

