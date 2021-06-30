Ottawa police investigate three garbage fires in Blackburn Hamlet

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help for information following a series of fires in Ottawa's east end this week.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to three separate small garbage fires in the area of the 2300 block of Orient Park Drive and the 2700 block of Innes Road.

Police say there was minor property damage following each fire.

"There are currently no suspect(s) for these fires, however, investigators believe that the incidents are related," police said in a statement.

Investigators are asking residents in this area who may have video surveillance or doorbell camera footage, or anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Arson Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3771.