Ottawa man charged in west end homicide

A 54-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a double stabbing near Algonquin College.

Ottawa police responded to a stabbing call outside of a building on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say Hanadi Mohammed, 50, of Ottawa died from her injuries in hospital.

The second woman remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said late Tuesday evening a armed man wanted in connection to the homicide had been arrested in Ottawa. On Wednesday, Hamid Ayoub was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

A GoFundMe page has been launched on behalf of Mohammed's children. It said Mohammed was born and raised in Sudan, and came to Canada, "in search of a better life."

"She was a phenomenal addition to our collective Ottawa community where she actively sought roles that would allow her to demonstrate her kindness, empathy and love," said the GoFundMe page.

"She would greet all with the warmest of smiles and was such a calm and understanding person that hardly ever could we catch her in a bad mood."

This is Ottawa’s ninth homicide in 2021.