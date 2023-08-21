iHeartRadio

Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal


Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal.

The witness found the body at around 2 p.m. Sunday, near the Rideau Canal Locks. Police divers were called to the scene to recover it.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Ottawa police say any death outside of a hospital is treated as suspicious until ruled otherwise.

No other details were immediately available.

