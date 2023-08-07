Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.

Video provided by police shows a somone exiting a red Cadillac that is parked on the side of a road before the driver takes off while the individual is still holding onto the rear passenger-side door. They are dragged for a short distance before the video ends.

Police said in a news release Monday that it happened near the Rideau Canal and the NAC at around 7:12 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle later struck a parked car before driving away in what police described as a "dangerous manner."

Ottawa police say they have safety concerns for those involved and are asking for help identifying and finding the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central District Investigations office (613) 236-1222 x 5166 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).