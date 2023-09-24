iHeartRadio

Ottawa police investigating after shots fired in Overbrook


Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the Overbrook area late Saturday night.

Police were called to the 100-block of Presland Road at around 10:40 p.m. according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

No one has been reported hurt as a result of the shooting.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating.

