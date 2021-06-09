Ottawa police investigating eighth homicide of 2021 after assault victim dies in hospital

Ottawa police say a 37-year-old man is now charged with manslaughter after the victim in an assault in Vanier last month died from their injuries.

At approximately 4 a.m. on May 4, police responded to a call about a man found unresponsive in the area of Carillon Street, between Hannah and Baribeau Streets.

Police say the victim, 34-year-old Mikael Arjani of Ottawa, was found with extensive injuries. On Tuesday, he died in hospital due to his injuries.

William Brown, 37, of Ottawa was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Brown is now charged with manslaughter.

Police say the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's eighth homicide of 2021.