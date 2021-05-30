Ottawa police investigating fourth homicide in five days

Ottawa police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim in five days.

Warsama Youssouf, 27, was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the intersection of Cyrville Road and Meadowbrook Road at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they were first called to the area on reports of gunshots. Youssouf was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is the fourth homicide in Ottawa in five days, following a double-homicide at a strip mall on Alta Vista Drive that also resulted in a third person being injured, and a homicide in the Gloucester area that left one man dead.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson's office said the mayor spoke with police chief Peter Sloly about the recent incidents.

The Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled to meet at 12 p.m. Monday. An update on the police response to gun violence in the city is on the agenda.

"In the meantime, Mayor Watson stresses the importance of contacting the Ottawa Police Service or Crime Stoppers if they have any information on these acts of violence," the statement from the mayor's office said.

