Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road

One person is in police custody in connection to the death of an elderly man in Ottawa.

Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road, near Haig Drive, at about 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the elderly man was found deceased at the home.

One person is in police custody.

A police cruiser was parked outside of a home on Smyth Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.

No other information has been released.

