Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
One person is in police custody in connection to the death of an elderly man in Ottawa.
Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road, near Haig Drive, at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the elderly man was found deceased at the home.
One person is in police custody.
A police cruiser was parked outside of a home on Smyth Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.
No other information has been released.
Police are investigating the homicide of an elderly man. Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Smyth Rd. at about 3 pm today where the man was found deceased. One person is in custody.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 16, 2022
