Ottawa police investigating late night shooting in south end neighbourhood

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a late night shooting in the Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the area of 2600 Fox Hollow Crescent at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving information that gunshots were heard in the area.

Police say officers located a vehicle that had been damaged by bullets.

There are no reports of injuries.

"Investigators are seeking any witnesses to this incident and asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time and may have dashcam or security footage to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050," police say.