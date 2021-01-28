The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit believes an overnight shooting in Kanata was a targeted incident.

There are no reports of injuries after the shooting in the 600 block of Continental Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call for service at approximately 10:30 a.m. about a possible firearm discharge that occurred overnight.

A home in the area was damaged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.