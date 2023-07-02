Ottawa police investigating overnight stabbing in ByWard Market

Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning in the ByWard Market.

Police responded to a call on York Street near Dalhousie Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that two men, 20 and 26, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

There has been no word on any arrests or charges.

