Ottawa police investigating overnight stabbing in Little Italy

Ottawa police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Ottawa’s Little Italy.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Somerset Street and Preston Street at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa crews found a man at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to the Ottawa Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and charges are pending.

This is the second violent incident in the area west of downtown Ottawa this week.

On Monday, a man was shot on Lorne Avenue, near the area of Booth Street and Albert Street.