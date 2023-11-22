iHeartRadio

Ottawa police investigating report of gunshots in Vanier


A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots in Vanier early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Ethel Street at around 3:45 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.

There are no reported injuries linked to the shooting.

Witnesses are asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

