Ottawa police investigating serious crash on March Road involving cyclist

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating a serious crash involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist Monday night.

The crash happened on March Road between Golden Line and Upper Dwyer Hill roads around 8:45 p.m.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions, but reopened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

