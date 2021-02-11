Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault at an OC Transpo station.

Police say between 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 1 a.m. on Dec. 13, a man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her at the Billings Bridge OC Transpo station.

The suspect left the area on foot.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing black jeans, a black puffy jacket, brown and white boots, a black baseball cap with a white logo and a green backpack.

The suspect was also wearing a black facemask.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.