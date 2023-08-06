Ottawa police investigating shooting in east end

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the east end of the city early Sunday morning.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a shooting in the Carson's Road area at around 1 a.m. and found one person with minor injuries.

Police responded to a shooting near Carson’s Road last night at 1 a.m. and found one male who sustained minor injuries. Our Guns and Gangs team has been assigned to investigate. There are no public safety concerns at this time.

The guns and gangs unit was assigned to investigate.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they did not transport any patients to hospital and could not confirm the nature of the injuries, including whether or not the victim was shot.

Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa by email Monday morning that officers found a bullet hole and a shell casing at the scene along with a man with minor injuries.

Police said in their tweet there were no public safety concerns.

Map for reference purposes.