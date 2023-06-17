Ottawa police investigating shooting in Overbrook park

A man is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in an Overbrook park.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in Gil O. Julien Park, in the area of the Vanier Parkway and Donald Street, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man was located at the scene with a gunshot wound, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is now investigating the shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.