Ottawa police investigating shooting on Russell Road

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting south of Trainyards.

Police were called to Russell Road near Thirsk Street at 2:12 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but there are no known injuries.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating.

