Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.

Police were called to Banff Avenue near Ledbury Avenue, just south of Walkley Road, Tuesday afternoon at around 12:40 p.m. Police said the shooting “involved injuries” and later said one man was seriously hurt.

Ottawa paramedics said one adult was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Update: One man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.



The police investigation continues. No further details are available, at this time.#ottnews