Ottawa police investigating shots fired in Merivale area

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Shots were fired on Kerry Crescent, near Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Shell casings were found at the scene but there are no reports of injures.

Witnesses are asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.

Info? 613-236-1222 ext 5050.

