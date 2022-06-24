Ottawa police investigating stabbing in Overbrook
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A man is being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds following a late morning stabbing in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to a stabbing in the area of Donald Street and Quill Street at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday.
Paramedics say an adult male was treated on the scene for stab wounds, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
One person has been arrested by responding Ottawa police officers.
"You will see an increased police presence until the scene is cleared," police said on Twitter.
-
St. Jean Baptiste Day kicks off with a Franco-Ontarian flag raising in Greater SudburyJune 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day, a day when francophone culture and history is celebrated.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces baseCanadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
Troubadour festival kicks off in BarrieThe Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.
-
Glencore Onaping Depth project to rely on electric vehiclesWork is progressing on Glencore's Onaping Depth Project, a new ore body deep underground that will replace two other mines coming to the end of production.
-
U.S. abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activistsThe end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police sayMounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
-
'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North EndThe celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the worldA recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.