Ottawa police investigating suspicious incidents in Barrhaven

Ottawa police are investigating reports of a suspicious person in Barrhaven.

Police say there have been "multiple reported incidents" between June 8 and 14 of a suspicious man following teenage girls in Barrhaven, attempting to engage them in a conversation.

"In each of these incidents, teenage girls were walking home from school when they were followed by the suspicious man. As the man followed them, he made multiple attempts to engage in conversation," police said in a statement.

"Each female made it home safely without further incident."

Police say the man is identified as 5’6"-5’9", lean build, and was seen wearing all black clothing, a red hat and a black mask covering his face.

"The Ottawa Police Service would like to remind parents to talk to their children about safety and calling 911 or going to a trusted adult for help when they feel unsafe," police said.

"Please be vigilant and call 911 if you witness similar incidents."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.