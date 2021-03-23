Ottawa police say they are investigating three recent shootings in the city.

The first incident occurred Friday at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of McArton and Ashton Station Roads. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found that a resident's mailbox had been shot. There were no injuries.

On Sunday, police were called to St. Laurent Boulevard and Thurston Drive at around 6 p.m. on reports of gunshots. About an hour later, police responded to reports of shots from the Richmond and Assaly Roads area.

While shell casings were found at each scene, no property damage was found and no one was reported hurt.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about any of these incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca