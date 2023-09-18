Ottawa police investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours

Ottawa police are investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours.

According to police, two calls came in overnight for gunshots.

The first call was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the Netley Circle area. The second was at 12:53 a.m. Monday, in the Ramsey Crescent area.

In both cases, police said shell casings were found and vehicles were spotted leaving the area.

The third shooting was reported in the area of Ramsey Crescent and Dumaurier Avenue Monday morning.

No one has been reported injured and no suspects have been arrested.

Police are advising residents that several officers will be in the area for some time investigating.

