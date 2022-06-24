Ottawa police investigating two shootings in two days in Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a late night shooting in the Pineview neighbourhood, the second shooting in two days in Ottawa.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Whittaker Crescent and Stonehenge Crescent.

Police say a vehicle was found with bullet holes.

There are no reports of injuries.

Meantime, the investigation continues into a shooting Wednesday night in Beacon Hill.

Police say a 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near Seguin and Florette streets.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.