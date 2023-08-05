Ottawa police investigating two-vehicle crash in west end

A motorcyclist is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Huntmar Drive and March Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the man driving the motorcycle was transported to hospital in stable condition. The injuries include a fractured wrist and lacerations.

Huntmar Drive and March Road have reopened to traffic.

The police investigation into the crash continues.

Road Closure: Huntmar Drive is closed to northbound traffic at Margaret Anne Drive, March Rd is closed at Margaret Anne Drive as well as Marchvale Drive due to a serious collision at the Huntmar Dr & March Rd intersection. Please avoid the area. @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic… pic.twitter.com/vtb6iM8hHI