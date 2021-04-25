Ottawa police issue 122 tickets during weekend blitz on roads across the city

Ottawa police issued more than 100 tickets to motorists on Ottawa roads for the second straight weekend.

A weekend blitz by the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit resulted in 122 tickets being issued for speeding, improper mufflers, distracted driving and licence plate violations.

One motorist was stopped for stunt driving on Prince of Wales Drive Friday night, the fourth time the driver has been charged with driving at least 50 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

Ottawa police said officers would be deployed all weekend to crack down on excessive speeding, street racing and noise complaints on Ottawa's roads.

On Friday morning, officers charged seven drivers for speeding at least 40 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on Milton Road in Ottawa's east end.

Last weekend, officers issued 114 tickets for speeding on Ottawa's roads.

Traffic enforcement on Saturday evening resulted in 59 tickets for speeding, improper mufflers, distracted driving, licence plate and document offences. #ottnews #ottawa @OPSTrafficCM https://t.co/wEaR3op153