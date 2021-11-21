Ottawa police issue 13 tickets for speeding, stunt driving in Barrhaven and Riverside South

A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 68 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's south end.

Members of the Ottawa police traffic unit were out in Riverside South and Barrhaven again this weekend conducting a traffic safety blitz.

Police say one driver was stopped going 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A motorist charged with stunt driving faces an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days, while the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Officers also issued 12 tickets for speeding, three tickets for equipment violations and one suspended driver was charged.

Traffic officers were out in #Barrhaven and #RiversideSouth this weekend.



Here are the results:

12 speeding charges

3 equipment violation charges

3 document charges

1 suspended driver charge

1 stunt driving charge (128km/h in 60km/h zone)#otttraffic #Ottawa

It's the third straight weekend police have targeted speeding and stunt driving in Barrhaven.

On Nov. 13, officers issued 28 speeding tickets during a one night blitz, as well as one ticket for stunt driving to a driver caught going 111 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

On Nov. 6, police issued 63 tickets during a blitz in the south end, including 35 for speeding and seven for stunt driving.