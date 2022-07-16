Ottawa police issue 30 tickets for traffic offences during one-night blitz

Ottawa police officers issued 30 tickets for traffic offences during a RIDE checkpoint in downtown Ottawa and an enforcement blitz in the west end.

As part of Project Noisemaker, officers set up a RIDE checkpoint on Albert Street Friday night, followed by an enforcement blitz in the west end of the city.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says 30 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for speeding, unnecessary noise, no muffler, failing to stop at a red light and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Police say several charges were issued that will require a court appearance, including for driving while suspended and having an improper licence.

Project Noisemaker is a summer long enforcement campaign by Ottawa police to crack down on speeding and stunt driving.

Several charges, which require a court appearance were also laid:

Drive while Suspended

Misuse of Plates

Misuse of Plates

Improper Licence