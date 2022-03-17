Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers

Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued dozens of tickets and broke up 12 "significant" parties in Sandy Hill and near Carleton University on Thursday, as Ottawa celebrated St. Patrick's Day.

Thousands of people packed bars and restaurants and attended house parties in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and other neighbourhoods to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years, along with the above seasonal temperatures.

“It’s such a relief to be in the sunshine,” said Mike Whittey, an Ottawa resident.

“We are really enjoying this weather. We waited so long for it,” said Lucie Roy, who was on the patio with her family.

At 1:30 p.m., police declared, "enforcement has started" in Sandy Hill, where police and Bylaw Services officers were stepping up patrols in a bid to limit loud parties.

"Just by the amount of police you see on the street, I think it was known that if you do anything you're going to get ticketed," Daniel Turkstra said.

At 5 p.m., police reported two tickets worth $1,000 had been issued for violating the noise bylaw in Sandy Hill.

In a statement at 7:30 p.m., Ottawa police said there have been approximately 12 "significant parties in the Sandy Hill/Carleton University areas which were safely de-escalated" by officers.

"Thirty-five miscellaneous provincial offences tickets have been issued," police said.

Early Thursday afternoon, there were only a few students celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Sandy Hill area.

"I think the warning was heard, but it wasn't probably as needed as it was for homecoming," said Karysa Ramoutsakis, referencing the near-riot following the Panda Game in Sandy Hill last October.

"I think students are just trying to have a good time," said one person in Sandy Hill. "Especially with the pandemic, everybody has been locked inside."

In Ottawa's Irish Village in the ByWard Market, there was hope St. Patrick's Day will boost business following two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's all hands on deck today," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley said, adding it's expected to be the busiest day for the pub since 2019.

The Heart and Crown opened its locations at 10 a.m., planning a full day of Irish music, Irish food and Irish beer to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"I have butterflies in my stomach. It felt like it was my wedding day this morning," Bradley said.

"The lifting of the restrictions could not have come at a better time. What a wonderful time to welcome everyone back – this is our day and I couldn't be happier. The Guinness will be flowing today, that's for sure."

There's 40 to 50 barrels of Guinness at the Heart and Crown for St. Patrick's Day, and live music was scheduled until 2 a.m.

By mid-afternoon, the ByWard Market was busy.

"I have never been to a St. Patrick's Day celebration before. It's not very big where I'm from in Sweden," said one person in the market.

"Since COVID started pretty much we haven't been out much, so today we said, 'You know what, let's do it' and it's March Break, so perfect timing," Marieve Theriem said.

D'Arcy McGee's on Sparks Street opened at 11:30 a.m.

The Ontario government has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits in bars and restaurants and patrons no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter. Last year, capacity for bars and restaurants was capped at 50 people indoors, and last call was 9 p.m.

"This year is a breath of fresh air. Last year, you know what, we almost forgot about it because it was so quiet," Paddy's Pub owner Arthur Hodgins told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"This year, the staff are up for it, the customers are up for it, everyone's happy."

Hodgins says business has been brisk so far today.

"Everyone has a smile on their face. Of course, everyone is Irish today and we're just welcoming a full house."