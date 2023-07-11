Ottawa police arrest 16-year-old in connection with April shooting in Greenboro

Ottawa police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in in the Greenboro area in April that injured a 16-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Fireside Crescent, a residential street near Albion and Johnston roads, at around 3:30 a.m. April 3. The teenage victim had serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Ottawa police announced it had obtained permission from the court to name the suspect and share his photo for five days.

Typically, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the identification of minors.911.

On Wednesday, police said the 16-year-old has been arrested, and was scheduled to appear in court. CTV News Ottawa has removed the suspect's name and photo from our story.

The suspect is facing a list of firearms charges and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.