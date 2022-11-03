Ottawa police launch internal probe into allegations police leaked information to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters

The Ottawa Police Service has launched an internal investigation into allegations police officers provided 'Freedom Convoy' protesters a "steady stream" of information.

A lawyer representing some organizers of the protest told the public inquiry into the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act that police were regularly leaking operational plans and other information to protesters during the protest in downtown Ottawa last January and February.

Keith Wilson told the inquiry on Wednesday that Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP all leaked information to protesters.

Ottawa police interim Chief Steve Bell was asked about Wilson's comments during an appearance before a Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of the Emergency.

"The information that was presented yesterday at the Emergency Act inquiry was net new information to us and we had not yet investigated," Bell said Thursday evening.

"We have already, as of last night, initiated an internal investigation and we will be reaching out to Mr. Wilson to get more information so we can look to follow up on that."

Bell was asked if police were aware that information was being shared during the operation.

"Right from the very early days of the convoy, it was something that we were concerned of. At every turn as we received information to initiate an investigation we did," Bell said.

An Ottawa police officer pleaded guilty last month to donating money to 'Freedom Convoy' fundraisers during the protests.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News senior digital parliamentary reporter Rachel Aiello