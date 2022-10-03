Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School

Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.

Parents in Gloucester and Beacon Hill said they were distraught by the violence that was caught in camera on Sept. 8. Video showed a group of boys punching and kicking a boy on Ogilvie Road, appearing to take his necklace and phone.

The victim is a Syrian immigrant. It was his third day at Gloucester High School.

In a news release Monday, Ottawa police said the investigation was complex and involved the robbery unit and youth officers. Six youths, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing what police called “multiple hate-motivated offences, including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and intimidation by violence.”

Police said they are continuing to review any hate aspects related to the case and are encouraging witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

An online petition was launched after the video started spreading on social media, calling on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) to improve safety at schools and prevent violence against students.

“We'd also love to see actual steps being applied on the ground to ensure this violence never takes place again, and especially not to visible minorities or due to race, religion, gender, or any other distinctions that might indicate vulnerability,” the petition states.

It has received more than 14,000 signatures as of Monday.

In a statement, the OCDSB said the board is supporting the student and family and is thankful for police and witnesses who shared information.

"We know this incident has been a call to action for families and students about efforts to ensure the safety of youths in Ottawa. School staff have worked hard to create positive opportunities and activities for youths at school. The school has also discussed this incident with students and how they can share any issues or concerns with staff," the board said.

Last month, the board launched an anonymous reporting tool that allows allow students to share concerns about the health, well-being and safety of themselves or others.

The board says the reporting tool is monitored by a live operator between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days, and the team is "completely independent" of a school.

"In addition to supporting the Ottawa Police Service with their investigation, the OCDSB has undertaken an internal investigation," the OCDSB said. "In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, we cannot discuss individual students or issues involving minors and the justice system. However, our Safe Schools (Managing Student Behaviour) policy provides a framework for situations where students are found to be responsible for acts of violence. The policy establishes a spectrum of progressive discipline measures, up to and including expulsion."

The board would not confirm whether any of the individuals charged were students at Gloucester High School or any other OCDSB school.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill and Josh Pringle.