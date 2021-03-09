Ottawa police say they have found a vehicle connected with the Richmond area homicide over the weekend.

Leo Santostefano, 40, was found dead on a snowmobile trail near Dobson Lane and McBean Street Sunday morning. The cause of death has not been released but police have confirmed it was a homicide.

In an update Tuesday, police said they were looking for a 2008 silver Nissan Altima four-door but said overnight it had been located.

Anyone with information about the death of Leo Santostefano is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 612-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.