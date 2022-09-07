iHeartRadio

Ottawa police looking for car spotted near Labour Day shooting scene

Ottawa police are looking to speak to anyone with information related to this white Porsche Macan GTS that was in the area of Lester and Albion roads at the time of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a shooting late Monday that injured two people, one of them critically.

Police found a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the area of Bank Street and Queensdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 19-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening.

Police say the shooting actually happened earlier in the area of Lester and Albion roads, about two kilometres away.

In a news release, police said investigators are looking to speak to anyone with information related to a white Porsche Macan GTS that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

