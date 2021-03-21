Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 37-year-old man.

Brandon Benford was last seen on foot around Tunney's Pasture at around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police say there are concerns for his wellbeing.

Benford is described as white, 6-feet tall, with a muscular build, blue eyes, and short blonde hair, which is faded on the sides and back. He is clean shaven. He also has tattoos on each side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing jeans, red shoes and a light grey sweatshirt with blue sleeves.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Brandon Benford is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where they are currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.