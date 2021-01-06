Ottawa police are investigating an evening shooting near the Pinecrest Shopping Centre in Ottawa's west-end Tuesday evening.

Police say at approximately 7:40 p.m., a witness heard several gunshots in the area of Iris Street and Southwood Drive and called 911.

Responding officers located casings in the area, and damage to a vehicle.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have dash-cam video or other video footage of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.