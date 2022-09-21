Ottawa police looking to ID man in alleged bicycle attack
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man alleged to have attacked someone with a bicycle in June.
Police say the alleged attack took place around 8:50 p.m. June 25, on the Laurier Avenue Bridge. Ottawa police say the suspect shoulder-checked the victim from behind while riding a bicycle. The man then returned a short time later, got off the bike and hit the victim with it.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s, standing about six feet to 6-foot-2 (183 – 188 cm) tall, with a medium build, dark brown, curly hair and a dark brown beard.
He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt with a logo on the front, grey shorts, black shoes, a blue wristband, and a multi-colored backpack. He was riding a black bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate & Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.
-
Cyclist transported to hospital following Mississauga crashA male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga.
-
Canadians changing habits amid rising prices for foodInflation as a whole dropped in Canada for the second straight month in August. However, the cost of food continues to grow according to Statistics Canada by a rate of 10.8 per cent — the highest escalation in food price since 1981. It's these rising prices that are causing Londoners to change their food habits.
-
Man accuses of stealing mail from Canada Post office in Vankleek Hill, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police say that between January and March, the Canada Post office located in Vankleek Hill was the victim of theft of mail.
-
Man dies after crashing ATV into wooded area: N.B. RCMPAn ATV crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Trout Brook, N.B., Sunday.
-
Former Hockey Canada CEO among those summoned to testify before committeeThe House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.
-
Thousands expected as International Plowing Match kicks off in North GrenvilleThe 2022 International Plowing Match is underway south of Ottawa. Five days of events are being held just south of Kemptville along County Road 44.
-
-
Collingwood, Ont., company creates cutting edge electric truck technologyThe future of trucking could be coming from technology built in Simcoe County.
-
Men charged after truck, tools stolen from construction site: N.S. RCMPTwo men are facing charges in relation to a break-and-enter Sunday in Antigonish, N.S.