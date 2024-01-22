Ottawa police looking to identify 3 suspects in connection with assault

Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a resident was assaulted in an apartment complex along Meadowlands Drive.

Police say they received a call on Jan. 11 at around 11:45 p.m. saying three people posing as food delivery drivers gained access into an apartment complex and assaulted a resident.

During the incident, a substance, believed to be bear spray, was released in the air. Ottawa paramedics treated several people. Police did not specify who released the substance.

The first suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a logo on the top left, grey pants, black gloves and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The second suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a logo on the left sleeve, pink pants, white runners with coloured details and a white medical style mask.

The third suspect was wearing a black coat, black pants, and black runners and was carrying a red food delivery bag.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West General Investigative Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.